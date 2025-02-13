Diriyah Company, the developer behind Saudi Arabia’s ambitious 14-sq-km City of Earth urban development project, has selected IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) to monitor and manage assets across the Diriyah Project.

As a $63.2 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) giga project, the deployment of IBM’s leading enterprise asset management (EAM) solution will enable Diriyah to drive enhanced asset performance, predictive maintenance, and operational optimisation for the mixed-use urban development.

It is another important step in helping Diriyah become one of the world’s most sophisticated and advanced smart city developments.

The announcement was made during LEAP 2025, the premier technology event in Riyadh, where industry leaders and innovators gathered to showcase advancements shaping the future of digital transformation.

With implementation already underway, Diriyah is able to leverage IBM Maximo Application Suite’s AI-driven capabilities to enable real-time asset monitoring, predictive analytics, and condition-based maintenance, reducing downtime and ensuring long-term sustainability for its infrastructure.

By integrating critical workloads such as AI-driven asset performance analysis, real-time condition monitoring, and predictive analytics into a centralized solution, the company is set to enhance operational reliability and cost efficiency, it stated.

Through this collaboration, IBM Maximo empowers Diriyah to navigate the challenges of rapid urbanization and population growth while ensuring sustainable resource management, operational efficiency, and resilience.

This will help Diriyah Company to address aging infrastructure, rising energy demands, and growing public expectations for smart, technologically advanced solutions, thereby setting new standards in efficient and sustainable urban development.

Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "The exciting new collaboration with IBM marks a pivotal step towards our vision, enabling us to construct sustainable, technology-driven infrastructure that enables our ultimate goal of becoming one of the world’s most advanced smart cities."

"This exemplifies the vital role that efficient asset management plays in striking the right balance to achieve rapid urbanization, sustainable operations, and superior operational standards. It is another important milestone in our accelerating development program in building our vibrant new city on the outskirts of Riyadh," he added.

The project marks a strategic milestone in Diriyah Company’s digital transformation journey, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging advanced technology for sustainable urban development and leading-edge Smart City technology.

Fahad Alanazi, General Manager, IBM Saudi Arabia, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Diriyah Company at the forefront of this transformative initiative, harnessing the power of technology and AI to reach operational excellence powered by intelligent assets."

"Through the integration of predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring capabilities within IBM Maximo Application Suite, Diriyah Company stands poised to catapult its asset management practices into unprecedented heights, aiming to achieve not only uninterrupted operations as the project expands but also pioneering a new paradigm of smart, efficient infrastructure development," stated Alanazi.

Ziad Lamaa, General Manager, eSoltuions Saudi Arabia said: "eSolutions is proud to be chosen for the implementation of the IBM Maximo Application Suite."

"With our extensive expertise in deploying enterprise asset management solutions, we are dedicated to optimizing performance and maximizing efficiency. Our proven track record of successful implementations across various industries ensures a seamless and successful rollout for Diriyah Company," he noted.

The implementation of IBM Maximo enhances Diriyah’s hybrid cloud strategy, with IBM offering a flexible deployment model that integrates on-premises infrastructure with cloud environments.

This approach enables enhanced data-driven decision-making, more efficient asset utilization, and increased resilience—crucial factors in Saudi Arabia’s evolving urban and infrastructure landscape,. he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).