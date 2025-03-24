Dubai Holding Real Estate (DHRE) has announced that it has awarded the road and infrastructure development contract to UAE-based Wade Adams for Phase I of Plantation Development located on a prime site between Hamdan Road, Latifah Street and Emirates Road in Dubai.

Wade Adams is a leading construction and project development company in UAE.

The Plantation Development project is located on a 185 HA site between Hamdan Road (D54), Latifah Street (D67), and Emirates Road (E611) in Dubai and is in close proximity to other low density residential villa developments.

Being mostly a desert landscape, the project site challenges conventional arrangements of plotted communities through an environment in which buildings and landscape casually coexist in balance rather than in contrast, said DHRE in a statement.

The contracted scope of work includes installation/construction of infrastructure of the development including the road network, service reservation, storm water drainage, street lighting, traffic control and potable water system.

As per the deal, Wade Adams will also be responsible for providing sewerage collection system, main irrigation system, firefighting system, irrigation and fire reservoir and pump station, electrical power (HV & LV), telecommunication, security ducts, gas ducts, spare ducts and all utility tie-in connections to adjacent packages.-TradeArabia News Service

