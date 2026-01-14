Deca Properties has announced that it has started work on Avana Residences, its latest residential development located within Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai.

Piling works and construction contracts are currently underway following an on-site groundbreaking ceremony held this month, signalling the transition from planning to active construction.

Designed as a wellness-led, amenity-driven residential development, Avana Residences comprises a collection of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027.

The project reflects Deca’s continued focus on delivering thoughtfully planned communities that prioritise liveability, long-term value, and quality of execution within one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential districts.

Avana Residences is being delivered under the guidance of an experienced consultant team, with Federal Engineering Consultants appointed as the project’s master consultant and architectural advisor.

With over three decades of experience in the UAE market, the firm is overseeing architectural coordination, engineering design, and regulatory compliance across all stages of development.

Interior design is led by Aviva Collective Design House, headed by award-winning designer Dara Young, CEO of Aviva Collective Design House, New York, bringing an international perspective to the project’s interiors while aligning with the development’s wellness-first philosophy.

The interiors focus on functional layouts, natural light, and durable material selections, ensuring homes are both contemporary and practical for end users.

At the core of Avana Residences is a clear emphasis on wellness and everyday usability. Apartments are designed with efficient layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and neutral palettes that promote a sense of calm and openness. European appliances, custom cabinetry, and quality bathroom finishes are incorporated to support long-term residential comfort.

Amenities are positioned as an integral extension of the living experience rather than an afterthought. The development features a rooftop swimming pool, fitness centre, yoga and meditation deck, padel court, and landscaped social spaces designed to encourage both active lifestyles and community interaction, said the developer.

Family-friendly amenities, including a dedicated children’s play area, further reinforce the project’s broad residential appeal.

Additional features include an attended lobby, concierge and security services, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, reflecting DECA’s focus on future-ready residential living, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

