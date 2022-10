UAE - Dar Al Arkan Global, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has joined hands with Italian hypercar manufacturer Pagani Automobili, for the unveiling of the first apartment at the hitech DaVinci tower located in Downtown Dubai.

The apartment, a residential masterpiece, for the first time gave prospective buyers a glimpse into the world's first-ever Pagani-inspired exclusive space as well as the uniqueness of the Da Vinci tower’s apartment portfolio.

Reflecting the cornerstone of Horacio Pagani’s creative philosophy that combines form and function to create unique, handmade objects, all 80 apartments will be adorned with tailored pieces from the line of Pagani branded furniture.

This, combined with a blend of high-end marble and wooden flooring dotted with chevron patterns, doors bearing the Pagani emblem, and custom lighting, is nothing short of captivating.

The three-bedroom apartment redefines the dimensions of space for those looking to make Dubai their home. It also demonstrated a unique confluence of Italian and contemporary design excellence that is slated to characterise the entire inventory, epitomising Pagani's craftmanship and emphasising the concept of Living Above Luxury.

Horacio Pagani, the Founder & Chief Designer, Pagani Automobili S.p.A, said: "It is exhilarating to see the Pagani brand essence come to life in the interior and furniture design space, for the first time in the world. This apartment will bear witness to what the DaVinci tower is set to bring to Dubai in the form of one of the world's most sought-after addresses."

"We are proud of our partnership with Dar Al Arkan, as it marks a key step forward in our long-term growth strategy to further consolidate our positioning as an iconic brand globally," he added.

Dar Al Arkan Global CEO Ziad El Chaar said: "We are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve through our unique approach, and the collaboration with Pagani Automobili is a testament to this."

"The DaVinci tower is slated to set a new benchmark as a true work of art, and I am confident that the unveiling of the first apartment will further fortify our clientele’s trust in our ability to create a life of exclusivity for them," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).