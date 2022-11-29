Damac Properties has announced that its Burj Damac Seaviews - a 33-storey tower featuring luxury furnished apartments and beachfront townhouses - in the Qatari city of Lusail is nearing completion, with snagging works set to be done next month.

According to Damac, the key development is a 5-km drive away from the Lusail Rail Station and 1 km away from the Lusail Express Way.

Located 15 km north of the city centre of Doha, Lusail is home to marinas, residential areas, island resorts, commercial districts, luxury shopping and leisure facilities including two golf courses and an entertainment district.

Lusail, dubbed as Qatar’s newest city, can accommodate up to 250,000 people.

“We are thrilled to be nearing completion of this project with its prime location just 4 km away from Lusail Stadium, which is currently hosting the 2022 World Cup,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Damac Properties.

"Not only is the location incomparable, but Burj Damac Seaviews also comes equipped with elegantly designed interiors where residents can reside in the lap of luxury. It also adds to Damac’s growing portfolio of projects in Qatar, including Burj Damac Marina, also located in Lusail," he stated.

The name “Seaviews” is particularly fitting as all units will have a scenic waterfront view of the piercing blue Arabian Gulf where residents can enjoy relaxing walks on the beach right on the doorsteps of their homes, Tahaineh added.

