UAE - Dubai-based developer Damac Properties is set to hand over its flagship project in Europe - Damac Towers Nine Elms (DTNE), a 50-storey luxury twin tower in the upscale Zone 1 district of London - with stunning interiors by Versace.

Nine Elms is its inaugural project in Europe and the first collaboration between Versace and a new residential property in London’s Prime Zone 1 location. Set on London’s South Bank, in the Nine Elms area, the ultra-modern tower boasts a unique and balanced architectural composition, carefully crafted to create impressive views from every aspect.

The property features studios, and 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments along with penthouse apartments. DTNE features 8,010 sq ft of communal gardens and four levels of office space in the South Tower.

The Versace interiors add an extra dash of luxury to the chic twin tower project and comes after previous Versace interior collaborations on Damac towers in Beirut and Jeddah.

Apart from Versace, Damac has collaborated with various other brands such as Cavalli, de Grisogono, Paramount, Rotana, Radisson and The Trump Organization.

On the DTNE project, Damac said its customer experience team is working tirelessly to ensure a seamless transition and handover journey for the homeowners.

Additionally, an option for virtual home viewing has been provided to customers who cannot physically be present, in line with Damac’s approach to go digital.

For those present, Damac’s Customer Relations Management team is coming all the way from Dubai to host a meet-and-greet at DTNE to celebrate the pinnacle moment, stated the developer.

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at Damac said: "We are delighted to have completed our first project in Europe. DTNE is very special to us, and we are beyond pleased with the end result, which came together beautifully with our chic exteriors and fashionable interiors by Versace Home."

"Our CRM team is on the ground to ensure a smooth transition and that everything is in picture perfect condition and required access is functioning before customers step into their homes for their viewing appointment," stated McLoughlin.

It's an exciting time for Damac and we are rapidly expanding our global footprint by looking at JV opportunities across the world," he added.

