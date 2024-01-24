UAE - Leading Dubai luxury property developer Damac Properties has announced the launch of its latest masterpiece, Altitude, the fourth tower in a series that includes Canal Heights 1 and 2 and Canal Crown.

Unveiling the new tower, Altitude will stand as a testament to innovation and elegance, offering residents an unparalleled experience that merges modern luxury with celestial inspiration.

These four towers are poised on the water, offering breathtaking vistas of the city skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Altitude is also a branded tower, partnering with renowned jewellery brand de Grisogono and drawing inspiration from one of their most prized gems, ‘The Opal’ – a rare stone.

On its new project, General Manager of Projects Mohammed Tahaineh, said: "Altitude not only offers unmatched views of the canal and Dubai skyline but also brings a touch of celestial inspiration to luxury living."

"With unique amenities that evoke the feeling of being in space and a prime location in Business Bay, Altitude will redefine what it means to live in the heart of Dubai. We believe this project series will set a new standard in luxury real estate," he stated.

Damac said that with impressive views of the Business Bay neighbourhood and every single unit overlooking the tranquil waters of the Dubai Canal, Altitude will feature luxurious townhouses at the podium level, providing residents with spacious living and garden areas.

The interior design, which draws inspiration from the opal, will have unique cracks that create a multi-colour reflective effect, giving the spaces a shiny and bright appearance, along with circular elements that evoke a celestial ambiance, it stated.

Tahaineh said the new project, Altitude, will boast an impressive array of amenities designed to provide residents with a truly out-of-this-world experience.

"The tower's pool area offers an innovative experience with a pool that showcases perfect gravity. Residents can even don astronaut suits to experience zero gravity while swimming," explained the senior official.

"Solar powered sun loungers will allow residents to recharge their devices while enjoying their time at the pool. A customised beauty bar will offer residents unique skincare products tailored to their specific needs," he added.

