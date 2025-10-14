KUWAIT CITY - As part of the State’s efforts to regulate the ownership of investment and commercial real estate and ensure balance between attracting foreign investment and preserving the privacy of the local market, Decree No. 195/2025 on the controls for real estate ownership by companies, real estate funds, and investment portfolios was issued.

This is in implementation of the provisions of Decree-Law No. 74/1979 regulating real estate ownership by non-Kuwaitis.

Article One of the decree, which was published in ‘Kuwait Al-Youm’ recently, stipulates that subject to the provisions of the aforementioned law, companies with non-Kuwaiti partners and listed on licensed stock exchanges in Kuwait, as well as real estate funds and investment portfolios licensed by the competent authorities, may own real estate within the country, subject to specific controls.

The decree indicates that one of the basic conditions is that the purpose of the company, fund or portfolio must include dealing in real estate.

It prohibits any form of dealing in real estate, plots or land designated for private housing in any location or within any project, in a move aimed at protecting the residential character and preventing speculation in this vital sector.

Article Two of the decree clarifies that its provisions do not prejudice the right of entities subject to the supervision of the Central Bank of Kuwait or others to own real estate in accordance with the law.

It affirmed that citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries shall continue to be treated the same as Kuwaitis regarding ownership of land and built property in the State of Kuwait.

Article Three states that the ministers—each within their respective jurisdiction—shall be responsible for implementing the provisions of the decree, which shall take effect from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

