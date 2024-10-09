The upcoming edition of Cityscape Global, the region’s leading real estate event, will be the biggest in the international series’ history, said its organiser Tahaluf, a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, Events Investment Fund and Informa, one of the world’s biggest tradeshow organisers.

With a heightened B2B and investment focus for the second annual instalment in Saudi Arabia, Cityscape Global 2024 is poised to retain its standing as the largest property showcase of its kind globally, with 400+ exhibitors, 500+ speakers, and 7 conferences.

For 2024, Tahaluf has added additional sector profiles to the Cityscape Global line-up. Joining the portfolio are Stadiums and Attractions, Sustainable Smart Buildings, Smart Hotels, and Developers, in addition to Smart Cities focus throughout the event with a dedicated conference and tech zone.

Cityscape Global 2024 will be a platform for international collaboration and knowledge exchange

aimed at developing sustainable and future-proof cities within Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) and supported by the General Real Estate Authority and Housing Programme, it will run from November 11 to 14 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme ‘The Future of Living.’

"Saudi Arabia's real estate landscape is undergoing an enormous transformation driven by Vision 2030. The comprehensive strategy for the real estate sector aims to achieve the goals of the vision by building a prosperous and solid economy and vibrant, integrated communities in an ambitious nation," said Majed bin Abdullah Al Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Saudi Arabia.

Cityscape Global is a major catalyst for this transformation in the real estate sector, as this huge event brings together investors, developers, and industry leaders to showcase and discover major real estate projects and enhance international cooperation between companies operating in the sector, in an effort to contribute to creating a bright future where opportunities and prosperity are within everyone’s reach.

"Our goal at Cityscape Global 2024 is to align with the Vision 2030 set by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the housing sector," said Faisal bin Saud Al Khamisi, the Chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP).

"We aim to attract investors, developers, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world to showcase their projects, exchange knowledge, establish partnerships, and collaborate in building the cities of tomorrow at the international, regional, and local levels. Our objective is to create a significant advancement in the future of urban life," he added.

The largest Cityscape-branded event in history will incubate investment opportunities through a dedicated investors programme and tailored networking opportunities, while also showcasing the Information Classification: General intelligent infrastructure, technology-driven solutions, and data-driven planning needed to create efficient, sustainable, and livable urban environments.

Cityscape Global will also highlight Saudi Arabia's sports infrastructure development, emphasizing the 8 newly announced stadiums, and will feature a special segment dedicated to Stadiums and Mega Events.

Last year’s edition of Cityscape Global launched in the Kingdom attracted over 300 exhibitors, up 55% of which were international in origin - in addition to 160,000 attendances from over 170 countries and more than 10,000 international investors, said the organisers.

The 2023 event also hosted the unveiling of $18.3 billion in Saudi-based Real Estate projects - an outcome which earned plaudits from Lord Alan Sugar, the UK entrepreneur and host of the BBC’s The Apprentice, who was a conference speaker.

“I was amazed by the vision, scale, and significance of the projects being undertaken in Saudi Arabia. It is inspiring,” said Lord Sugar.

On its ambitious plans, Rachel Sturgess, Director of Cityscape Global, said: "We are working towards bold strategic aims for 2024, the addition of two new halls, with one dedicated specifically to international exhibitors."

"This move comes in response to a significant surge in interest from international developers," she added.

