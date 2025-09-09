Following its landmark international launches beneath the Pyramids of Giza and along Egypt’s North Coast in El-Alamein, leading UAE developer Binghatti Holding has now brought its global vision to Istanbul, Turkey with the unveiling of its AED2 billion ($544 million) Dubai development, Binghatti Skyblade.

Located in Downtown Dubai’s most prestigious location, Burj Khalifa Boulevard, the Binghatti Skyblade has been designed as a bold architectural statement.

The project features 621 residences, including Royal Suites, premium studios with private jacuzzis, and exclusive two- and three-bedroom Royal units offering private pools.

At its crown, the tower will showcase an Infinity Sky Pool, providing residents with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa and the surrounding Downtown Dubai skyline, it stated.

The international project launch was celebrated with a gala dinner at the five-star Rixos Tersane Istanbul, overlooking the Golden Horn and Bosphorus Sea.

The evening welcomed over 2,000 distinguished guests, including investors, business leaders, dignitaries, and cultural icons.

The event was hosted by Hollywood legend Terry Crews, whose presence added star power and charisma to an already extraordinary occasion. Guests were treated to an elegant gala dinner accompanied by a live orchestra, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and artistry that reflected the essence of Binghatti Skyblade.

Acknowledging the strong interest from Turkish investors, Binghatti announced a five-day sales showcase to follow the international launch.

Taking place at Swissotel The Bosphorus until September 11, the showcase will provide tailored consultations, personalized investment guidance, and exclusive opportunities available only to attendees.

Chairman Muhammad Binghatti said: "Skyblade is not merely a residential tower; it is a legacy project positioned on the world’s most prestigious boulevard, standing as one of the last few developments to rise in the very heart of Downtown Dubai. By unveiling this landmark in Istanbul, a city that bridges continents, we reaffirm our mission to connect cultures and create architectural icons that transcend borders and generations."

The Istanbul international project launch reflects Binghatti’s expanding global presence, following historic showcases in Egypt that set new benchmarks for international real estate launches.

With Skyblade, Binghatti continues to redefine luxury living, uniting architectural innovation, cultural resonance, and investment value in a singular, world-class development, he added.

