Real estate brokerage firm Betterhomes has seen growing demand for properties in areas outside Dubai’s popular commercial and residential districts.

One in five enquiries to one of Dubai’s major real estate agencies is now about the Al Qudra Road and Dubailand area. These locations, Betterhomes said, have seen 60% population growth over four years.

“In the last ten years, the Al Qudra Road and Dubailand areas have expanded dramatically, with a population growth of 60% over the previous four years,” the company said on Monday.

The company has just acquired a new office floor in Motor City to meet strong demand. Betterhomes already has more than 255 employees based in the district’s Control Tower.

“Motor City is becoming the service hub for the Al Qudra corridor,” said Ryan Mahoney, CEO of Betterhomes.

Betterhomes noted that within the office market alone, Dubai saw property transactions rise by 41% in the third quarter, with the total transacted value registering a 56% year-on-year growth.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

