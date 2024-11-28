Bahrain - GFH Financial Group (GFH) has announced the launch of Outlive, a new real estate developer focused on creating health and well-being-centric master-planned communities and mixed-use projects across the Mena region and Europe.

Outlive will incorporate six key wellness dimensions into its developments: social connection, environmental stewardship, physical health, emotional awareness, mental engagement, and spiritual wellness.

The company will also focus on senior living, developing supportive environments for older adults in the region.

Hisham Al Rayes, chairman of Outlive and chief executive of GFH Group, said: “Outlive represents our initiative to create differentiated communities where wellness and sustainability go hand in hand.”

Walid El Hindi, board member and managing director of Outlive, added: “This is not just a real estate company - it’s an opportunity to create people-centric communities.”

