Bahrain - More than 7,000 housing units are expected to be completed within two years as part of the first phase of the Government Land Rights Development Programme.

Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi yesterday said the properties were part of 11 housing projects that were being fast-tracked to benefit citizens.

She emphasised that several projects, being implemented under the Government Land Rights Development Programme in partnership with the private sector, were witnessing continuous acceleration in terms of completion rates.

Hundreds of housing units are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, Ms Al Romaihi said.

“The Al Naseem project in Salman Town, executed in partnership with Delmon Gate, has reached a 79 per cent completion rate,” she added.

“It will offer 131 housing units and is in the final phase, with electricity connections being provided.

“The total area of the project is estimated to be around 23,000 square metres, with the sizes of each unit ranging between 171 and 190sqm.

“The project is likely to be completed by the end of the last quarter of 2025.”

Ms Al Romaihi also noted that the Al Wadi project in Buhair, by Al Saraya Company, has achieved a completion rate of about 59pc. It includes 76 housing units covering around 20,000sqm.

Meanwhile, the Hoorat Sanad project by Al Namal Group is progressing with 15pc of work completed. It will provide 47 houses and will cover an area of around 10,000sqm.

The minister said that companies implementing these projects will carry out construction of the housing units and the associated infrastructure work simultaneously. This approach is intended to ensure projects are completed within the specified time frame, enabling their timely handover to beneficiaries.

They will include necessary service facilities that will provide a suitable environment for citizens.

She explained that the Government Land Rights Development Programme is seeing strong interest from citizens who are benefiting from housing finance programme options.

“This is evidenced by the rapid sell-out of units upon the launch of the Al Naseem and Al Wadi projects at the Innovation Summit in the Social Housing sector,” she said.

“Likewise, the Suhail project in Al Luzi sold out within a short period following its launch at the same exhibition in 2023.”

The minister noted that tenders recently issued for projects have seen increased interest from real estate development companies in Bahrain, which reflects confidence in the outcomes of the programmes.

Real estate firms, nationally and globally, have signed memoranda of understanding to implement the Khalifa Town project, which provides more than 3,000 housing units and apartments, she added.

