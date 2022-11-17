Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate developer in Bahrain, has announced new model designs for its Aseel El Nasayem and Layl El Nasayem villas coming up within its residential development Al Naseem.

The new designs will be showcased at the inaugural Cityscape real estate expo in Bahrain which opens its doors on November 22 at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Aseel El Nasayem 2 villas span a land area of more than 320 sq m and a construction area of more than 340 sq m, whereas Layl El Nasayem 2 comprises a land area of more than 320 sq m and a construction area of more than 340 sqm.

The Bahraini developer said it has already started work on these luxury villas, which, on completion, will meet the high-quality engineering and construction standards that are delivered across the masterplan.

The villas are now up for sale on a freehold basis, with the aim of providing a diverse and enriched selection for future homeowners seeking the finest villas in a modern, futuristic, and fully-integrated city, stated the developer.

The new spaces boast the ultimate level of convenience that meet the various needs and aspirations of modern-day families, it added.

Al Naseem comprises two key neighborhoods: a gated community and a non-gated community. Emerging as Diyar Al Muharraq’s gated residential community, the first neighborhood encompasses more than 300 canal-facing villas, 500 residential apartments in individually designed buildings and premium community and leisure facilities.

As for the second neighborhood, the plan houses an additional 500 apartments in exquisitely designed buildings, adjoining approximately 10,000 sqm of convenient retail, leisure and entertainment facilities with an integrated pedestrian-friendly promenade with breathtaking views alongside a 100-berth marina.

Al Naseem has six villa types including Duha El-Nasayem, Sabah El-Nasayem, Aseel El-Nasayem, Layl El-Nasayem, Aseel El-Nasayem 2 and Layl El-Nasayem 2.

Each villa type is represented by unique characteristics and styles, and provides potential buyers with distinct designs and features that aim to deliver a luxury vacation experience, said the developer.

Offering central air conditioning, other features include direct access to the water canals, a private dock, a private pool, a main kitchen as well as a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, it stated.

CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "We are incredibly pleased to be showcasing our new models for Aseel El Nasayem and Layl El Nasayem as part of our fully integrated Al Naseem residential project."

"We look forward to completing these villas on par with the highest standards of quality and in accordance to the set schedule, as part of our aim to continually diversify our housing options offered, all while introducing new designs, in order to provide citizens and residents of the Kingdom with residential solutions that live up to their expectations," he added.

