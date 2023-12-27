UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that Pearl, its recently launched development in Dubai’s growth corridor, Al Furjan, is now 80% complete and it is scheduled for completion by the end of Q1 2024.

Giving a project update, Azizi said Pearl’s structure, blockwork, and internal plaster were now fully complete, while the MEP and tiling work stood at 75% completion.

The HVAC was moving at a steady pace with 85% project ready, while the façade and elevator installations job had reached 83% and 94%, respectively. The final finishes are now at 74%, it stated.

On the ongoing project, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "The outstandingly swift progress we’re making at Pearl excites us all at Azizi Developments, with us being well positioned for its scheduled completion by the end of Q1 2024."

Pearl, nestled within a booming community amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate.

"Pearl’s strategic location, impeccable architectural design, flawless construction, and extensive array of premium amenities within and surrounding the building will all significantly elevate the living experiences of those who will make these stunning residences their new home," he added.

