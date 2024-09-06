UAE - Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the completion of 40% construction of Beach Oasis, its vibrant mixed-use community located in Dubai Studio City. Beach Oasis is scheduled for handover in Q2 of 2025.

The structural build has now reached 96%, while its blockwork, MEP, internal plastering, and HVAC have reached 50%, 19%, 14%, and 16% respectively, with the total workforce having been increased to 1,318.

Comprising 476 studios, 200 one-bedroom homes, and 36 two-bedroom residences spread across two buildings, Beach Oasis is a modern low-rise residential community that also features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool — the highlight of the project’s central courtyard — fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a central square with a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Quality and rapid pace

Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, Chief Development Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “It excites us to witness the remarkable progress at Beach Oasis, a testament to the unwavering dedication of both Azizi Developments and our committed stakeholders. Perfectly positioned and offering world-class amenities, Beach Oasis is set to redefine modern living for our esteemed investors and residents. The quality and rapid pace of construction highlights the outstanding performance of our valued contractors and suppliers, whose meticulous attention to detail and strict adherence to our rigorous quality standards and project timelines consistently exceed expectations.”

Situated on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, and Miracle Garden, among many others.

