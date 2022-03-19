UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon located in MBR City’s Riviera development is making faster progress than initially anticipated, and will be completed as soon as in 12 months from now.

Excavation has already begun in front of Riviera’s phase one, with work on the two large pump rooms advancing swiftly.

The crystal lagoon will cover an area of over 130,026 sq m that will stretch across the entirety of the community.

With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques — Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

On the announcement, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "This year is an exciting one for us at Azizi as our projects have been progressing more rapidly than ever before; a momentum that we are planning to uphold in the coming years. The recently announced crystal lagoon, much like many of our other developments, is advancing so fast, that it may be delivered sooner than we had originally planned."

"Our completion date predictions comprise buffers, as we prefer to under promise and overdeliver rather than vice versa. It delights us to hereby announce the new planned delivery date for our crystal lagoon in Riviera, as early as Q1/Q2 of 2023," he stated.

Home of the crystal lagoon, Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

