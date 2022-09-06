UAE-based Azizi Developments said it has awarded a contract to South Korea's Kumho Hi-Tech for supply of WPC pergolas to enhance the landscaped areas across the Phase Three of Riviera, its master planned, French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community in MBR City.

The Korean manufacturing company produces some of the most advanced pergolas, among other refined product ranges, including sliding door systems and window systems.

Holding numerous patents, Kumho Hi-Tech prides itself not only on the technology and durability of its products, but also on its environmentally-friendly manufacturing processes.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are pleased to be partnering with Kumho Hi-Tech, one of the leading manufacturers in the industry. Their highly customer-centric approach is aligned with ours, with them being committed to ensuring client satisfaction and manufacturing eco-friendly, long-lasting products."

"These high-grade WPC pergolas have a retained natural wood effect; they withstand all kinds of weather conditions and are lightweight, but high in strength, which will not only add beauty and elegance to Riviera’s landscaped areas, but will also ensure that our valued investors and end-users get usage out of them for a significantly longer time," he noted.

Just last week, Azizi had launched Rêve, its 24-building, ultra-luxury phase of its Riviera project, and has delivered seven buildings in the first phase of Riviera, as well as the 634-unit Creek Views I project in Dubai Healthcare City, said the top official.

"Azizi Developments is now gearing up for the remainder of its 2022 deliveries, which comprise a total of 8,895 units across 42 projects," he added.

