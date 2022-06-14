UAE-based Azizi Developments has secured both civil defence and building completion certificates for its Creek Views I, a premium project located within Dubai Healthcare City.

Creek Views I, which features a total of 634 residential units - comprising 396 studios, 218 one- and 20 two-bedroom units, as well as 33,341 sq ft of retail space, is scheduled for handover in the coming weeks.

According to Azizi, Creek Views I is one of 42 projects, which comprise a total of 8,895 units, that it plans to complete this year.

On the key achievement, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are thrilled to be handing over Creek Views I in a matter of just weeks and would like to take this moment to thank all the stakeholders who have contributed to this world-class project for their diligent, fast, and high-quality work."

Overlooking Dubai Healthcare City, Creek Views I boasts views of Dubai Creek and the picturesque Downtown Dubai skyline. Situated on Al Khail Road, minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Mall and Business Bay and DIFC, the development has access to all major business, leisure, and retail hubs in the city, he stated.

"Creek Views has truly manifested into a distinguished addition to Dubai’s awe-inspiring skyline, one that has a unique value-add to the many outstanding property offerings in the emirate," he added.

Merging views of both the old and new Dubai, Azizi said Creek Views I represents the city’s remarkable transition from a traditional, iconic past to a contemporary, reinvented future.

Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views I will feature an all-inclusive health club comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, as well as a serene outdoor yoga space, he added.

