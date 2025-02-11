UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has achieved a key milestone at one of its premium projects, Azizi Neila, located in the Al Furjan community development in Dubai with the sale of 99% of its residential units.

Among the 31 nationalities that have purchased units, Emiratis comprise the largest demographic at 20% followed by investors from Western and European countries, such as the UK, US, and Canada, who accounted for 45%, said Azizi in its statement.

South Asian investors accounted for 25% of the purchase, while buyers from the Mena region, including Egypt and Jordan, contributed 9%, it stated.

On the overwhelming response, Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are immensely proud of Neila’s extraordinary success, with 99% of its units now having been sold so soon after its launch. This overwhelming demand underscores the strong appeal of the Al Furjan community and Neila’s distinctive blend of modern, family-centric living."

"It is a testament to our commitment to developing well-connected, lifestyle-enhancing residences that meet the evolving needs of our valued customers. With only a few prime units remaining, we look forward to their release as we continue setting new benchmarks in Dubai’s real estate landscape," he stated.

Azizi Neila, situated in the vibrant Al Furjan community, offers an exceptional blend of modern urban living and tranquillity.

This fast-growing development features stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, complemented by lifestyle amenities and leisure facilities, said the developer.

With seamless access to Dubai’s metro line and major highways, residents enjoy hassle-free commutes while living in a peaceful, family-friendly environment, Neila’s prime location ensures easy access to key shopping destinations like Ibn Battuta Mall and Dubai Marina Mall, as well as proximity to business hubs including Media City, Internet City, and Expo City Dubai, it added.

