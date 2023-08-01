UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the sale of 99% of its units within Beach Oasis, a vibrant mixed-use community located within Dubai Studio City, featuring 762 apartments with a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units.

A modern low-rise residential community, Beach Oasis features several key amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool - the highlight of the project’s central courtyard - fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a new central square featuring a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

On the overwhelming response, CEO Farhad Azizi said: The remarkably rapid pace at which our Beach Oasis units are selling out is a testament to its outstanding value proposition."

"We now look forward to releasing the remainder of the units, which we’ve saved for last, and completing this exceptionally well-thought-out development. Beach Oasis stands as an extraordinary project, thoughtfully designed to cater to the vibrant lifestyles of today’s younger generation," he added.

