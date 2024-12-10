UAE-based Azizi Developments has sealed its partnership deal with UAE-based supplier Finpower Aircon for the supply of advanced HVAC solutions including the Fan Coil Units within its premium luxury projects - Riviera and Azizi Venice - in Dubai.

A key luxury development designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, Riviera is part of Azizi's award-winning portfolio.

Riviera is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences, while Azizi Venice is centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions.

Azizi Venice boasts more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions.

For this project, Azizi is also taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Finpower Aircon, whose proven expertise in designing and manufacturing advanced cooling solutions makes them a perfect fit for our Dubai-based projects," stated its CEO Farhad Azizi.

Founded in 2012 with a commitment to delivering cutting-edge HVAC solutions, Finpower Aircon is a prominent supplier of energy-efficient and durable air conditioning systems.

The company’s FCUs are designed to provide optimal cooling performance while minimizing energy consumption, ensuring a sustainable and comfortable living environment.

Their commitment to energy efficiency and durability aligns closely with our mission to deliver exceptional, high-quality living environments that prioritize comfort, sustainability, and innovation, he added.

