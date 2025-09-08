UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the launch of Azizi Tower 1, a premium commercial development strategically located in the well-connected Al Jaddaf area.

Azizi Tower 1 is designed as a purpose-built commercial hub, offering customizable 500 – 2,000 sq m. layouts tailored to businesses of all sizes, including offices, retail, clinics and more.

Comprising three basement levels, a ground floor, four podiums, and fifteen office floors, the tower features a contemporary façade, modern interiors, secured parking, advanced surveillance, and energy-efficient cooling systems.

The unveiling will take place on September 10, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel where it will also introduce unseen residential towers within Milan Heights, a part of Azizi Milan, the developer’s fashion-forward, nature- and sustainability-focused master planned community on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), inspired by the timeless charm of the Milanese lifestyle.

Community amenities include cafés and restaurants, retail outlets, a rooftop garden, a worship hall, ample parking spaces, and dedicated storage areas, ensuring a comprehensive and vibrant work environment.

The project is positioned to cater to a wide range of enterprises, from startups to multinational corporations, seeking efficiency, visibility, and growth in one of the emirate’s most dynamic, easily accessible districts, said the developer.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Azizi Tower 1 reflects our vision to contribute to Dubai’s thriving business ecosystem by delivering future-ready commercial spaces that prioritize connectivity, efficiency, and sustainability. Alongside new building releases in Milan Heights, Azizi Tower 1 highlights our dedication to creating landmark developments that fuse strategic location, purposeful architecture, and lasting value for our investors and end-users."

Situated beside Creek Metro Station and benefitting from swift links to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai International Airport, and Downtown Dubai, Azizi Tower 1 is destined to be among the city’s most advantageously placed addresses, he added.

