UAE - Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed an MoU with Siemens, the German technology company, to further the energy efficiency of its smart buildings and to thereby work towards a more sustainable, net-zero future. As part of this newly-formed collaboration, Siemens will strengthen Azizi’s pursuit of – and emphasis on – sustainability in its communities, spanning across digital transformation, energy efficiency, sustainable architecture, smart communities, and cutting-edge water-treatment technologies, among others.

The MoU, which was celebrated at Azizi Developments’ offices on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, was signed by Mr. Franco Atassi, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East, and Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, under the presence of senior management figures of both parties, the media, and other stakeholders, on Monday, the 4th of September 2023.

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. Its Smart Infrastructure business is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. The company addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. Siemens provides a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption, enabling customers to thrive and communities to progress while contributing toward protecting the planet.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Embarking on this important journey with Siemens is a major stride towards a horizon of innovation and sustainability. This MoU is a testament to our commitment to shaping skylines that embrace a greener future. As the UAE takes center stage at COP28, we are joining forces with Siemens to compose a symphony of sustainable buildings and communities. This partnership echoes our vision for urban landscapes that harmonize with the environment and resonate with global sustainability goals.”

“This partnership with Azizi Development marks a significant step toward advancing smart, sustainable and safe communities in the UAE,” said Mr. Franco Atassi, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East. “Siemens’ technology will increase operational and energy efficiency and provide real-time, actionable data that fosters a healthier and more comfortable living environment for residents.”

The timing of this partnership coincides with the UAE’s hosting of COP28, a crucial global conference addressing climate change challenges, highlighting the nation’s dedication to leading international sustainability initiatives. Taking place in Expo City Dubai from November 30th to December 12th, the forum will be attended by heads of state, government officials, global industrial sector leaders, private-sector representatives, and climate experts. Azizi Developments and Siemens’ partnership aligns with the UAE’s vision of creating low-carbon, resilient, and inclusive infrastructure and communities, and ultimately achieving global sustainability targets.

