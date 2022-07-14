UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has signed up Athens Technical Services for the supply and installation of vinyl flooring of the French brand Tarkett for the gyms at its masterplanned waterfront community project, Riviera at MBR City, in Dubai.

A Dubai-based entity, Athens Technical Services is renowned for supplying some of the most exceptional flooring material options, including Tarkett, a French brand known until 2008 as Sommer-Allibert SA.

Tarkett SA is multinational corporation specialising in the production of floor and wall coverings. Headquartered in La Défense, near Paris, the company was formed in October 1997 by merger of two firms - French Sommer-Allibert and German Tarkett AG.

On the new contract, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to partner with another outstanding supplier. Athens Technical Services has an excellent track record, and the brand that we are procuring for our gym flooring from them – Tarkett - is leading the market in quality and designs."

"Gym vinyl flooring needs to go beyond looks, though – it has to be sustainable and long-lasting, safe, and practical. We are confident that Tarkett is the right match for Riviera and its stringently high quality standards, and look forward to it being installed in the coming weeks," he noted.

Also Azizi had recently roped in German Ithara Group for supply of additional playground equipment and outdoor furniture for its flagship Riviera project.

As per the deal, Ithara Group will supply chess boards, swings, slides, seesaws, chairs for movie nights, and outdoor and podium areas, among other additions, thus enhancing the outdoor spaces and children's playgrounds across 17 buildings in the third phase of Riviera.

Ithara, a German company well known for its quality playground and outdoor furniture, was selected as the best fit for Riviera’s high-quality standards.

"Our newly formed partnership with Ithara Group is one of many proactive initiatives that we are embarking on to further improve our investors and end-users’ quality of life and enable their children to enjoy a more balanced, healthy, and fun lifestyle," stated Azizi.

The addition of this premium outdoor furniture and playground equipment to 17 buildings in Riviera's Phase 3 will undoubtedly contribute to the happiness and contentment of the community's residents and their little ones, he added.

