Leading Italian design house Armani has entered into an agreement with Diriyah Company, a dynamic mixed-use developer transforming Saudi Arabia's historic birthplace into a vibrant new capital of culture and entertainment, to launch its debut project in the kingdom at the City of Earth on the outskirts of Riyadh.

The announcement came during Diriyah Company’s high-profile participation at MIPIM, a four-day property and real estate trade showm, being held in Cannes, France.

The Armani Residences will be the latest addition to Diriyah’s prestigious collection of branded residences.

It is part of the Saudi developer’s comprehensive residential strategy, which aims to provide diverse living opportunities for over 100,000 future residents.

These include Baccarat Residences Diriyah, Corinthia Residences Diriyah, Raffles Residences Diriyah, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Diriyah, and The Ritz-Carlton Signature Collection Diriyah – in total comprising 300 branded residences.

The 15 limited-edition residences will feature bespoke interiors individually curated by iconic Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, ensuring an evocative interpretation of Najdi architecture to celebrate the rich centuries-old heritage of Diriyah, The City of Earth.

Located in Diriyah Square, the residences will be near the new Armani Hotel Diriyah that broke ground in November last year and will include 70 luxuriously designed rooms, two restaurants and a high-end spa, with suites having their own spa and a swimming pool, said the Saudi developer in a statement.

Comprising three distinct design concepts – The Palm Residences, The Botanical Residences, and The Royal Penthouses – these unique residential offerings range from 1,200 to 1,900 sq m.

Each residence features three-bedroom suites with en-suite bathrooms, luxurious formal living and dining areas, family living and dining rooms, a library and a pool, it stated.

The individual residences are connected via an iconic ‘Tower of Light’ staircase and will be fully furnished and outfitted by Armani/Casa, including custom-made kitchens and bathroom fittings. They also offer a lobby, private elevator and direct access from a dedicated underground car park.

The Royal Penthouses feature state-of-the-art outdoor amenities, including a private pool, yoga terrace, cabana, and BBQ facilities in all upper units, all set within meticulously landscaped exteriors. The outdoor areas also include fully landscaped terraces.

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to all premium Armani Hotel Diriyah facilities, including Armani Hotel Swimming Pool, Armani Hotel Gymnasium, Business Lounge and The Armani Study, and Armani In-House Dining.

Additionally, residents will benefit from services covered by an annual fee that include 24-hour concierge, valet parking, a complimentary buggy chauffeur service between the residence and hotel, a dedicated management team, and routine preventative maintenance—including daily plunge pool upkeep.

Owners will furthermore benefit from exclusive privileges, including priority reservations for Armani cafes, restaurants, and hotels all over the world; an Armani/Casa specialist assigned for personal shopping and private design consultation; invitations to special Armani/Casa events; and first access to Armani/Casa product launches.

Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "We are proud to be the first destination in Saudi Arabia to welcome Armani to Diriyah, The City of Earth, with the launch of these exquisitely designed residences, making an iconic addition to our residential portfolio."

"These residences perfectly blend the timeless elegance of Armani design with the immeasurable beauty of our rich Najdi heritage, offering a truly exceptional living experience," he stated.

"These residences will enhance Diriyah’s growing reputation as one of the most sought-after destinations for exceptional residential living, with unparalleled retail offerings and dining experiences at the heart of Diriyah Square," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).