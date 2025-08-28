Arada has announced the launch of Masaar 3, the latest and largest master plan of the UAE’s most successful forest community. Comprising 4,000 villas and townhouses spread across eight gated neighborhoods, Masaar 3 is set to raise the benchmark once again with its blend of expansive woodlands, immersive wellness facilities and the promise of smart, active living.

Set to take place in September, the launch follows the sell-out of Masaar 2 in just three hours earlier this year – becoming one of the UAE’s fastest-selling projects in the process - which confirmed the continued end-user demand for Arada’s signature forest concept.

With a total sales value of AED12.5 billion, Masaar 3 will be delivered in eight phases spread across a 21 million square foot plot. Offering a mix of units from two- to five-bedroom homes, construction is set to commence in early 2026 and the first homes are scheduled for completion in 2027.

Based in the Rowdat district of Sharjah, Masaar 3 is ideally located between Masaar 2 and a fast-growing schools district, already home to two operational large-scale schools. Masaar 3 is also close to the original Masaar community, Tilal City and Sharjah Mosque, and offers excellent connectivity, with direct access to Khorfakkan Road, and proximity to Emirates Road (E611). Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is just 30 minutes away by car.

The first two Masaar communities, which together amount to 5,000 villas and townhouses and a shared gross development value of AED16 billion, are both sold out. More than 1,500 homes have already been delivered in the first Masaar community, with the remainder scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. The first homes in Masaar 2 are on track for delivery in 2027, with the entire community set for completion by the end of 2028.