UAE-based developer Arada has announced the launch of sales at a new ultra-luxury landmark in Dubai - Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah - in partnership with Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Enjoying sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf as well as Dubai skyline, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah is designed to achieve harmony between architecture, the surrounding seascape and the senses, said a statement from Arada.

Designed by Tadao Ando, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah features the Japanese Pritzker-Prize-winning architect’s longstanding emphasis on the association between nature and architecture, and is located on the outer crescent of the iconic manmade islands in Dubai.

Alongside its exemplary architecture and seafront setting, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah is distinguished by a set of amenities spread over a 90,000 sq ft space, all designed and furnished by Armani/Casa, allowing residents to experience a truly refined lifestyle, said the statement from Arada.

This collection of high-end facilities includes a premium residents-only spa, multi-purpose function room, cigar lounge, a compact movie theatre, children’s playroom and landscaped deck area, as well as a private beach, it stated.

With prices starting from AED21 million ($5.7 million) onwards, each home at Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah is defined by a desire to bring the extravagant ocean and skyline views into the interior, said a top official.

"Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah represents a new standard for the high-end Dubai real estate market, helping to redefine the concept of ultra-luxury living in one of the world’s most coveted neighbourhoods. Brought together by Arada, this is the first and only time that Giorgio Armani and Tadao Ando have collaborated on a residential offering," remarked Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada.

"This has been achieved by providing a wide range of configurations, including two-, three-, four-, five-bedroom residences, penthouses and two presidential suites, all of which offer unrestrained access to the exterior view," he stated.

According to him, each individually designed residence features high-end fixtures and fittings from Armani/Casa for living spaces, bathrooms and kitchens.

Every home contains floor-to-ceiling glass facades, a circular or linear foyer (a signature Armani concept), amply sized terraces and well-proportioned ceiling heights. Buyers will also be able to choose between a light and dark palette for the interior design of their residence, he noted.

"The presidential suites provide a new definition of ultra-luxury, combining numerous different internal function areas – including a contemplative courtyard space with reflective pool, a personalised gym, libraries, a private cinema, and a private parking lounge with space for seven cars – with an opulent mega-terrace featuring an infinity pool," stated Prince Khaled.

Buyers of penthouses and presidential suites will have the opportunity to work directly with Armani/Casa to deliver a truly bespoke interior scheme for their homes, he added.

Group President and CEO Giorgio Armani said: “I believe this partnership with Tadao Ando and Arada will result in an exceptional and elevated living experience, complemented by superb architecture and refined, contemporary design."

Tadao Ando expressed delight at renewing its longstanding partnership with Giorgio Armani to deliver a project that brings nature and architecture together, producing a spectacular space in which to live.

"The architecture at this wonderful location is designed to pursue a visual and experiential continuity between the interior and the seascape that surrounds the project, with the interplay of light and shadow helping to create a dynamic sequence from arrival through to the public areas and finally to each impeccable residence," he added.

Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah is set for completion by the end of 2026.

