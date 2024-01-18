SHARJAH - Arada has completed the first homes at Masaar, the forested megaproject based in the Suyoh district of Sharjah. All 430 homes in the Sendian district have begun the handover process.

Homes at Sendian are equipped with smart home features and are located near the leisure and entertainment zone in the heart of Masaar.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said, "Ever since its launch, Masaar has been one of the bestselling projects in the UAE, with buyers drawn to its beautiful woodlands, nature-inspired architecture and world-class amenities. We promised that Masaar would set a new standard of living for both Sharjah and the UAE, and today, we are immensely proud to be able to deliver on that promise, welcoming the first homeowners into this wonderful community."

Scheduled to be fully completed by the end of 2026, Masaar consists of 3,000 villas and townhouses over a 19 million square foot master plan, all set in six gated districts linked by Masaar's signature feature, a lushly landscaped and walkable 'green spine' containing 50,000 trees.

Construction on the 986 homes in the second and third phases of Masaar is currently underway and will be finished by the end of 2024. The contracts to build the remaining three phases of Masaar will all be awarded before the end of the year.

Residents of Masaar already have access to a range of completed facilities. The central precinct, officially inaugurated in September 2022, hosts an array of family-friendly entertainment, sports, and F&B attractions, including the Zad food truck district, a skatepark, a children's adventure playground, and an events space.

In November, Arada unveiled Masaar Track, a 6.6-kilometre looped cycling circuit winding through the woodlands on the outskirts of the master community.