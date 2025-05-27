UAE-based Alta Real Estate has announced that its next-generation real estate brand Koro Development has launched its new neighbourhood community - Koro One - in Dubai, featuring 144 residences.

Ideally located in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai’s next ‘it’ neighbourhood, Koro One offers a launchpad to create, connect, and keep pace with the city’s energy, perfect for modern residents, creatives, and digital nomads wiith each unit price starting at AED850,000 ($231,394) onwards, said the developer.

Marking the debut of Koro Development by Alta Real Estate Development, Koro One captures the vibrant, ever-evolving spirit of the city it calls home.

Featuring a curated mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments along with a singular three-bedroom duplex, Koro One is designed for those who move through the city with purpose, it stated.

Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Director at Koro Development and Alta Real Estate Development, said: "As Koro Development’s first project, Koro One marks an exciting new chapter for not only the company, but also Dubai’s real estate market as a whole."

"Rooted in Alta Real Estate Development’s legacy of design excellence and innovation, and elevated by its location in Jumeirah Garden City, the residence brings a fresh, energetic approach to modern city life," he stated.

"Inside, natural textures and soft tones create a sense of calm, while intelligent layouts adapt to your routine. Allowing the everyday to flow effortlessly, residents can stay productive in the co-working lounge before heading upstairs to the rooftop pool and lush gardens for a quiet moment," explained Al Tayer.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art Techno gym and yoga studio support daily wellness, while convenient ground-floor retail keeps everything you need close at hand, he added.

Alta said this neighbourhood project is being designed for the next generation of urban dwellers.

The future-ready residence blends natural design, flexible layouts, integrated coworking, rooftop gardens, and wellness spaces to support modern living with intention, it stated.

Perfectly positioned within Jumeirah Garden City, just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, and J1 Beach, Koro One offers a community-driven atmosphere that feels both dynamic and effortlessly intimate, it added.

Scheduled for completion at the start of 2026, Koro One signals a shift in how the next generation experiences and engages with city life.

"Since its launch last month, Koro One has seen strong early interest, particularly among young professionals and investors drawn to its walkable location, smart design, and rental-friendly appeal," he added.

