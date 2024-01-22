SHARJAH - Alef Group concluded its participation in the ACRES Real Estate Exhibition 2024 with resounding success, generating significant demand and securing approximately AED310 million in sales transactions for its residential projects.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented, "ACRES was a good opportunity to connect with local and international investors, real estate agents, and other participants. We showcased our key real estate projects, Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan, which were well-received."

Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan have emerged as the Emirate's latest premier destinations for residents seeking an enhanced living experience. Situated conveniently close to Sharjah International Airport, children's school complexes, the University of Sharjah, and Sharjah Healthcare City, these two distinguished residential and retail projects attract investors interested in upscale living.