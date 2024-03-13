Aldar Properties announced on Wednesday the launch of Nouran Living, a boutique mid-rise residential address in Saadiyat Island’s Marina District, the latest residential and leisure destination that is being activated within the island’s masterplan.

The construction of Nouran Living is scheduled to commence in Q4 2024, with handovers expected in Q4 2027.

Nouran Living is also distinguished by its location near prominent entertainment attractions and educational institutions like New York University Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh School Abu Dhabi, the American Community School in Abu Dhabi, and Berkeley Abu Dhabi.

Nouran Living is the latest development in Aldar’s design-led urban collection, which also includes Manarat Living and Reeman Living. It follows the same design principles and features.

Nouran Living is designed to promote sustainable transportation, equipped with an e-scooter store and an electric vehicle parking facility. The community is targeting prestigious Estidama Pearl 3 and Fitwel 3-star certifications, striving to ensure a sustainable living environment.