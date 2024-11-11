UAE - Leading Abu Dhabi real estate developer Aldar has awarded a tender to Kuwait-based Combined Group Contracting and its Emirati subsidiary for carrying out infrastructure facilities work at Delma Industrial Area in Abu Dhabi.

As per the contract, the KD13.3 million ($43.2 million) project will be completed in 578 days.

This comes close on the heels of CGC's contract win from Kuwait's Ministry of Public Works for carrying out general maintenance of Abdali Road and Jahra road.

As per the KD23.5 million ($76.4 million) contract, the Kuwaiti group will provide maaintenance to the vital road for a period of three years.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).