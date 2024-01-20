UAE-based Al Habtoor Group, a leading figure in the realm of luxury real estate, has launched its latest masterpiece, the Habtoor Grand Residences, located on Jumeirah Beach in Dubai Marina area.

Encompassing 283 units, ranging from exquisite 2-bedroom apartments to opulent 4-bedroom duplex penthouses, each residence offers panoramic sea views, capturing the allure of Dubai's iconic skyline and the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, said Al Habtoor Group in a statement.

The tower enjoys a premier location, situated close to renowned landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residences, and Bluewater, it stated.

Al Habtoor Group said the iconic waterfront development was meticulously crafted to epitomize the pinnacle of elegance and luxury, encapsulating the very essence of resort-style living.

Drawing inspiration from Miami-style architecture, the tower's dynamic facade harmoniously merges with the surrounding sea views, solidifying its status as a true symbol of sophistication.

The launch ceremony, which took place at the Garden Lawn at Habtoor Grand Resort, was attended by Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor; Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, Mohammed Al Habtoor; Vice Chairman & CEO of Al Habtoor Group as well as real estate agents and brokers.

Khalaf Al Habtoor said: "I am proud of this new addition to our portfolio of Luxury Lifestyle Destinations across the UAE. Our reputation as developers and contractors since 1970 is built on delivering the best quality and finishes in prime locations and in the fastest time."

"I am recommitting to this promise with the Habtoor Grand Residences," he stated.

"The decision to develop this luxury waterfront residential tower reflects our commitment to creating benchmarks for sustainability and luxury, using the best engineering techniques known to man. Our vision for Habtoor Grand Residences is to enable residents to immerse themselves in the ultimate waterfront lifestyle, said Al Habtoor.

"The meticulous design, panoramic views, and world-class amenities make the tower a gem in Dubai's real estate landscape," he added.

On the project, Al Habtoor said a distinctive feature of the project was its vast rooftop infinity pool, which offers residents a view of Jumeirah Beach, Palm Jumeirah, and the Burj Al Arab.

The restaurant and wellness centre, which overlook the Marina and Habtoor Grand Resort, enhance the resort-style living experience for residents. All residents will enjoy exclusive access to the private beach at Habtoor Grand Resort and the diverse F&B offerings, as well as other amenities across the affiliated hotels.

The meticulously designed apartments, townhouses, and penthouses boast outdoor areas, allowing residents to relish the stunning views from their terraces, with some even featuring private pools.

The tower measures 253 m and covers a footprint of 2,593 sq m. It consists of G+49 stories and has been carefully designed to ensure its striking appearance.

Habtoor Grand Residences is poised to redefine Dubai's skyline, presenting a limited number of exclusive residences starting at AED10.5 million, said the developer.

The groundbreaking for this exceptional project is slated to take place in the coming months, with the tower anticipated to be completed by March 2027, it added.

