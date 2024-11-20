Egypt - Ajna Developments has announced the launch of its latest project, Eastville, located in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement. Spanning 20 feddans with a total investment of EGP 5bn, the project represents a partnership with Ahmed Youssef Al Araby, CEO of Kelma Development Consulting, Omar Okail, CEO of Azure Architects and Mohamed El Messary, CEO of Frontline Commercial Real Estate, to accelerate the project’s progress.

This reflects Ajna Developments’ commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality real estate products aimed at creating integrated urban communities that align with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Eastville features a range of facilities and comprehensive services, with modern designs that impart a unique urban character. It includes diverse residential units ranging from 190 to 290 sqm, located amid multiple lakes, with unit deliveries expected to begin in 2028.

In this context, Osama Shalaby, Chief Executive Officer of Ajna Developments, stated: “Eastville in New Cairo, which represents a new and pivotal addition to our portfolio, alongside ‘Carnelia’ project in Ain Sokhna, with investments totalling EGP 10bn.”

Ajna Developments focuses on executing its projects by selecting strategic locations and innovative architectural designs that ensure optimal space utilization while keeping pace with the latest design trends.

The company also highlighted the latest updates related to Carnelia project in Ain Sokhna, which spans 100 feddans and is located 160 meters above sea level. Carnelia boasts 1,800 fully finished units ranging from 55 to 265 sqm. Approximately 60% of the phase one buildings have been completed.

The project includes exceptional recreational facilities such as 9,000 square meters of swimming pools and 12,000 square meters of artificial water features, four clubhouses and green spaces covering 83% of the project area. Delivery of the project is scheduled to begin in 2026.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

