AJMAN - Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman's Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation, said that the total number of real estate transactions in the emirate reached 1,264 in August with a total value of over AED1.57 billion.

The total trading volume amounted to AED950 million from 1,005 transactions.

He pointed out that the "Helio 2" area recorded the highest sales value of AED38.7 million.

Al Muhairi explained that real estate transactions in Ajman saw a growth of 4.6% compared to the same period in 2023, according to statistics from the real estate report issued by the department.

He confirmed that Ajman's real estate sector is witnessing exceptional activity and continues to achieve positive rates, offering investment options and attracting more investors, which has increased the demand for real estate.

The Director-General also noted that the department recorded 184 mortgage transactions totalling AED267 million, with the highest mortgage value of AED14 million in the "Al Nuaimia 1" area.