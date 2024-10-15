AJMAN: Skyrise Properties, a fully-owned subsidiary of Ajman Bank, has announced the official inauguration of its new headquarters next to Ajman Bank’s main office.

The new premises will serve as the central hub for Skyrise Properties’ expanding activities, which pan property and asset management, sales, leasing, brokerage, third-party evaluations, and facility management supervision.

Skyrise Properties' initial focus will be managing Ajman Bank’s extensive real estate portfolio, valued at AED 5.5 billion, while expanding its services to external clients.