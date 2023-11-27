Abu Dhabi has announced the opening of its new AED1.1 billion ($299 million) Al Wathba community housing project featuring 347 new homes along with four retail complexes and 64 shops as well as other key facilities.

Spread over a 875,000 sq m area, the Al Wathba project boasts other key facilities including 15 parks and four mosques for its 1,725 residents.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said the emirate was committed to provide high-quality housing for Emiratis, thus underscoring the leadership's commitment to cultivating a secure and stable environment for its citizens.

Reviewing the sustainable design of the homes, Sheikh Khaled said these are tailored to meet the needs of citizens, and to enhance their overall wellbeing and quality of life.

"These projects will meet their needs, and also ensure their stability and growth, while playing a vital role in the emirate’s ongoing development," he added.

Since its establishment, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority said it has provided more than 39,000 residential plots and more than 16,000 new homes.

It has so far approved more than 44,000 housing loans and facilitated housing loan exemptions for 4,000 beneficiaries, thus taking the total value of the housing benefits to AED141 billion, it added..-TradeArabia News Service

