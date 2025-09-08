The value of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi since the beginning of this year up to today has reached AED 61.15 billion, through more than 16,873 real estate transactions, according to official figures.

DARI, Abu Dhabi's official digital real estate ecosystem, explained that real estate sales transactions reached AED 34.95 billion across 9,210 transactions, while the value of mortgage transactions during the same period stood at AED 23.16 billion through 7,399 transactions. Meanwhile, usufruct transactions exceeded AED 2.93 billion for 245 properties.

According to statistics issued by the platform, the total value of real estate sales and mortgage transactions in Abu Dhabi amounted to about AED 67.155 billion, through the execution of 21,123 sale and mortgage transactions across various real estate units.

Real estate sales transactions recorded 11,287 sales worth AED 40.95 billion, distributed as follows: more than AED 18.4 billion from ready properties through 4,950 sales, and AED 22.6 billion from 6,337 off-plan properties. Meanwhile, mortgage transactions registered 9,836 deals with a value of AED 26.2 billion.