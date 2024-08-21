ABU DHABI - A new group of conciliators at the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre (TASWYA) has taken the legal oath before Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), marking the start of their roles in facilitating amicable resolutions to real estate disputes.

The appointment of these five real estate conciliators follows a decision by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD.

Counselor Alabri emphasised that one of the ADJD’s key priorities is to promote alternative dispute resolution methods, such as mediation and conciliation, in line with broader societal goals of fostering reconciliation and tolerance. This approach is supported by an integrated system of innovative laws and regulations that uphold the rule of law and protect rights.

He added that the Real Estate Disputes Settlement Centre, established in September 2020 through a cooperation agreement between the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Judicial Department, is crucial in achieving swift justice and amicable settlements. This initiative helps enhance the attractiveness of the real estate sector, a vital industry in Abu Dhabi, by resolving disputes efficiently and without the need for litigation.

Alabri also noted the Judicial Department’s commitment to the rigorous training and certification of real estate conciliators through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy’s comprehensive training programme. This programme equips conciliators with the necessary knowledge, skills, and attitudes to negotiate, mediate, and reconcile disputes, ensuring that settlements comply with the law.