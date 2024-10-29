KUWAIT CITY: The Municipal Council, in its main session on Monday chaired by Abdullah Al-Mahri, approved the Jahra Seafront Project (Jahra Corniche). This project is situated between the borders of the Doha West Station to the east and the borders of the Jahra Nature Reserve to the west, covering an area of approximately 5,794 square meters. The council explained that the project is expected to create around 25,000 job opportunities, representing a significant advancement in line with Kuwait's vision for (New Kuwait 2035). They emphasized that the project will be offered to the private sector in accordance with the relevant laws and procedures.

Additionally, the council approved the Cabinet's decision to designate strategic storage areas for the establishment of warehouses and stores for food storage and other purposes in the Adan and Mubarak Al-Kabeer areas, each spanning an area of 1,000 square meters.

The council also approved a request from the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters to add a specialized training institute for teaching handicrafts and engravings related to Sadu at Beit Al-Sadu. Furthermore, they approved a request to reallocate the site of the Constitutional Court and the Capital Markets Court in the Granada area.

Lastly, the council endorsed a proposal to increase the number of multi-storey parking spaces at Al-Amiri Hospital and to extend the service road parallel to Street No. 85 in the Al-Shamiya area.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes