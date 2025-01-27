3DXB Group, a leader in advanced 3D printing solutions for the construction industry, is embracing the new year with a strengthened focus on sustainability and innovation.

Aligned with the UAE’s ambitious goal of incorporating 3D printing into 25% of all new buildings by 2030, it continues to lead environmentally responsible practices and technological advancements that are transforming the industry, said a statement from the company.

At the heart of 3DXB’s approach is the integration of sustainable construction methods from the outset of every project.

The company prioritizes locally sourced, eco-friendly materials, significantly reducing transportation emissions while supporting regional economies. Its advanced 3D printing machinery is engineered for energy efficiency, reducing power consumption without compromising productivity or quality, it stated.

One of the company’s key innovations is its eco-friendly micro-concrete formulation, which significantly reduces the reliance on traditional cement.

This innovative material requires less water and emits fewer carbon emissions during production, easing the strain on local resources while enhancing the longevity and durability of construction projects, said the statement.

Coupled with 3DXB’s precision 3D printing technology, this material ensures minimal waste and efficient resource utilization, it added.

Group Chairman Badar Rashid AlBlooshi said: "At 3DXB, our commitment to sustainability is a guiding principle and a responsibility we take seriously as we shape the future of construction in the UAE and beyond. Our advanced technologies allow us to minimize waste, reduce carbon emissions, and build faster without compromising on quality."

"We are not merely constructing buildings; we are laying the foundation for a more sustainable and innovative future. By integrating traditional construction expertise with cutting-edge technology, we are creating solutions that meet today’s needs while protecting tomorrow’s resources," stated AlBlooshi.

"Looking ahead, 3DXB Group plans to expand its capabilities, foster global partnerships, and continue driving innovation to meet the growing demand for sustainable construction solutions. By blending traditional construction wisdom with forward-thinking ideas, 3DXB is setting a new benchmark for environmentally responsible construction practices, solidifying the UAE’s reputation as a hub for excellence and innovation," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

