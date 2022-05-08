When that mid-afternoon slump hits at work, sometimes all you can do is fight the urge to doze off at the desk and make yourself a cup of coffee instead.

But employees at Wakefit Solutions, an Indian company in Bengaluru, have been given the 'right to nap'. Announcing the news on Twitter, the company wrote: "All employees will have the right to nap every day for 30 minutes between 2 to 2.30pm."

And if that wasn't enough, employees' calendars will also be blocked during the 'official nap time'.

In an internal email to employees, which was posted on Twitter, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda said that the company was working towards creating cozy sleep pods and quiet rooms in the office to build the 'perfect nap environment' for employees.

“We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch,” Ramalingegowda wrote.

“A Nasa study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout."

Signing off the email, he said: "Looking forward to catching you sleeping at work."

