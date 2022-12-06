ABU DHABI - Silal, a leading ADQ company specialised in diversifying food sources and stimulating the manufactured- and agri-food sectors, has launched a new project, through which it will provide its contracted farmers with free soil and water analysis reports.

Silal will collect soil and water samples from the contracted farms, and have its soil scientists analyse the samples, to issue the reports that will help determine the nutrients required to grow crops more efficiently, and minimise the use of excess and unnecessary fertilisers.

Each farmer will receive customised technical suggestion reports from Silal, which will guide them in purchasing the required product quantities to grow their crops effectively and with the least amount of fertilisers, thereby reducing the overall cost burden.

Soil samples will be analysed to track the exact amount of soil nutrients, which helps farmers adjust fertilisation in accordance with soil and crop requirements.

The water samples, on the other hand, will be tested to determine the quality of the water to be used for irrigation, to aid in the choice of fertilisers for optimum plant growth, and to minimise the risk of discharging pollutants to the surface. All of these elements will be outlined in the report, along with technical advice by Silal on the needed fertiliser and water amounts.

Additionally, Silal’s agricultural engineers will work with the farmers to apply the necessary soil nutrients and limit fertilisers to ensure maximum crop yield.