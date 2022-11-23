DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, today met with Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO of KPMG International.

In his discussions with the KPMG International Chairman and CEO that took place at the Dubai International Financial Centre, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum stressed Dubai’s commitment to forge strong partnerships with the world’s leading professional services companies.

KPMG is a global network of independent member firms offering audit, tax and advisory services. Operating in 145 countries and territories, KPMG serves the needs of businesses, governments, public-sector agencies, not-for-profits and the capital markets.

During the meeting, His Highness said that Dubai is committed to providing global professional and financial services companies with the growth-friendly ecosystem, world-class infrastructure and legislative framework necessary to develop their business in the country and tap the vast opportunities in the fast-growing markets of the extended region. The platform provided by Dubai has supported many global companies in the sector in advancing their reach, growth and innovation in the region, His Highness noted.

The Chairman of KPMG International expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Dubai and the UAE to the company and the emirate’s efforts to catalyse the development of the professional and financial services market in the region.

He said KPMG looks forward to new opportunities to strengthen its relationship with the UAE and Dubai. Dubai’s emergence as a key regional financial hub and its world-class infrastructure have created new avenues for global firms to expand their business and advance innovation.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre.