ArabFinance: The Facility Investing for Employment (IFE) is planning to launch a “Regional Call for Proposals” in three African countries, namely Egypt, Tunisia, and Senegal, with a focus on women in business, according to an emailed press release on March 22nd.

The IFE will gather data from private companies through a Call for Expressions of Interest (EoI) to help it set the requirements of participating companies in the Regional Call for Proposals.

Only businesses that are majority-owned by women, with women as majority management, with majority employment of women, or whose services and products are primarily in demand by women have the chance to be qualified for a grant by the IFE.

The Call for Expressions of Interest is set to be published in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The launch of the Regional Call for Proposals, which is set to take place in 2022, is subject to “an encouraging outcome of the EoI.

The IFE is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation.