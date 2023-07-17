Keir International, a leader in telecommunications and electrical technologies services, infrastructures and turn-key solutions, has announced that it has secured two contracts from Saudi Electricity Transmission Company worth a total of SR166 million ($44.2 million) for extension of high-voltage underground cables.

For the first contract worth SR87.2 million, Keir International will carry out the extension of 110 kV high-voltage underground cables to connect Al Haram station within the programme to strengthen the major cities in Madinah.

The second contract, worth SR78.7 million, will see Keir International implement a project for extending high-voltage underground cables to connect the West Taiba station within the Haram station as part of the Greater Cities Enhancement Program in Madinah.

According to Kier, the entire work on both projects will be completed by Q1 2025.

The financial impact will be in the second half of 2023 and 2024.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).