Emirates Health Services (EHS) is continuing its pioneering journey in implementing the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and improving customer experience by enhancing the quality of its specialised telemedicine services.

The service now benefits over 2,200 patients annually, including those with diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and other conditions.

EHS’s efforts are highlighted by simplifying procedures and accelerating the provision of telemedicine services, resulting in a reduction of more than 4,400 annual visits to service centers. Additionally, over 44,000 minutes have been saved yearly, and the service delivery time has been reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Financial and Support Services Sector at Emirates Health Services, stated that EHS has made significant progress in its journey toward eliminating bureaucracy by continuously improving and developing telemedicine services.

He emphasised that these achievements mark an important step in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, enhancing the quality of flexible and exceptional health services that meet customers’ expectations and contribute to improving the quality of life.

He reaffirmed EHS’s commitment to continuing its innovative and developmental approach across various health service domains to ensure the achievement of national goals.

Al Zarooni added that the outcomes and results being achieved highlight EHS's status as a leading federal service entity, adopting procedural systems that align with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. EHS provides innovative and pioneering health services according to best global practices by leveraging smart technologies and modern advancements, which further strengthens the UAE government's leadership and global competitiveness in efficiency and the absence of bureaucracy, among other factors.

Moreover, Dr. Al Zarooni noted that eliminating bureaucracy through telemedicine plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of health in society. Simplifying procedures and reducing administrative routines enable individuals to easily access the medical care they need without delays or complications. Additionally, improving the quality of healthcare positively impacts productivity and mental well-being, as easy access to health care reduces stress and anxiety levels among individuals.