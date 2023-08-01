The inaugural Jeddah Construct, a key industry event that aims to propel the Saudi port city’s rapidly transforming building and construction sector, will open its doors next year, attracting over 4,000 construction professionals and decision makers, according to dmg events, the organisers.

The event, which caters to the kingdom’s Western Province, is the most trusted construction exhibition in Jeddah and will run from September 29 to October 1, 2024 at the Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Centre, they stated.

The expo, which comes as part of dmg events' phased expansion plan, is the newest addition to its list of trade exhibitions.

The launch of Jeddah Construct expo (powered by Big 5 Construct Saudi, the largest construction event in the country running for the past 10 years), follows the successful introduction of other targeted shows in the kingdom by dmg events such as the Saudi Wood expo, the Saudi Warehousing and Logistics expo and the Saudi Hospital Design and Build expo that cater to the growing logistics, healthcare construction and woodworking industries in the country.

The event will be supported by the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) as a supporting partner. Established in 2015 the SCA, which operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, aims to regulate and develop the contracting sector in the Kingdom.

"Jeddah is experiencing a surge in its construction market. Serving as the gateway to Makkah and situated on the Red Sea coast, the city boasts an astounding total project value estimated at $100 billion, according to ABiQ," said Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

"In 2011, the inaugural Big 5 Construct Saudi took place in the coastal city of Jeddah. Although it later moved to Riyadh, the overwhelming regional demand from the kingdom’s Western Province has now prompted us to embrace our shared history and launch Jeddah Construct, a dedicated event for the Western Province powered by Big 5 Construct Saudi," stated Greenish.

"It will present an exceptional opportunity to unite construction professionals in the city and unlock business within this flourishing market," he added.

According to him, Jeddah Construct expo launches with the participation of five prominent industry players, who have been confirmed as exhibitors and founding partners. These include Al Bawani, Saudi Services Company Limited, Madaar Building Materials, Al Yamama Group and Samnan.

With a broad portfolio of more than 20 events the Jeddah Construct expo highlights dmg events’ remarkable progress and solid position in KSA. The new event also marks a significant milestone for the group, which has offices in Riyadh and Jeddah.

"The dedicated trade event will help businesses tap into this booming market by connecting industry players with the key buyers and decision makers involved in the ongoing and upcoming construction projects in Jeddah," noted Greenish.

According to its latest report, Knight Frank has revealed buoyant Jeddah residential real estate demand, with an increasing preference for high-quality, affordable residential communities.

The city is set to become a world-class tourist and cultural destination following the announcement of the ambitious 15-year Jeddah Historical Rejuvenation Project by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman targeting the Historic Jeddah area (Al-Balad).

The launch of Jeddah Construct expo next year will support the growing needs of an innovative, more sustainable construction landscape in Jeddah, which is cementing its position as the Red Sea’s main commercial hub and becoming an attractive city to live and work in, reinforcing the Quality of Life Program under Vision 2030, said the organisers.

The event will also be a showcase of the latest digital technology and products to deliver sustainability within the construction ecosystem in response to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2060, they stated.

The exhibitor line-up will cover a range of segments: building interiors and finishes, materials and tools, security and access control, HVAC-R, stone and surface, facilities management, offsite and modular construction, plant machinery and vehicles, solar and MEP services, they added.

"Jeddah Construct expo will attract over 4,000 key decision makers, professionals and leaders from the city’s construction sector including architects, developers, interior designers, project managers, consultants, contractors, regulators, specifiers, engineers, procurement and purchase managers, distributors, wholesalers and manufacturers," said Greenish.

"The coming together of major players in Jeddah’s construction market with international suppliers is expected to deliver a major local exposure boost for exhibitors, new business opportunities, an uptake in sector-wide technology adoption and a commitment to sustainability throughout the local and regional industry," he added.

