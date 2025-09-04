Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) has announced the appointment of Richa Rustagi as its new Managing Director for the Lower Gulf and Iraq.

Rustagi is a seasoned business leader bringing over 15 years of industry experience in marketing, commercial, and digital transformation.

Since joining Philip Morris International (PMI) in 2009, she has held key roles in both Switzerland and the Middle East, including Director of the Combustible Category and Director of Commercial Strategy for the Middle East, Africa, and Duty-Free.

Lauding the appointment, Andrzej Dabrowski, Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa at PMI, said: "Richa has been instrumental in advancing PMI’s transformation in the region, bringing a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation across diverse markets."

"She played a pivotal role in launching IQOS in the GCC in 2019, establishing the first PMI smoke-free product in the UAE, offering cigarette smokers a better alternative than continuing to smoke. With a strong background in driving innovative go-to-market strategies and impactful consumer initiatives both here in the Middle East and beyond, we are confident that Richa will lead the next phase of innovation and growth in the Lower Gulf and Iraq," stated Dabrowski.

On her new role, Rustagi said: "I am thrilled to be taking on this leadership role and eager to build on the success Philip Morris has had in accelerating a smoke-free future in the region. With over 9 million smokers in the Middle East, it is imperative that those who do not quit cigarettes are provided smoke-free alternatives that are backed by science and accurate information."

"Witnessing the growth and opportunity across the Lower Gulf and Iraq, it is clear that these markets will be key to accelerating the global transition to a smoke-free future for the benefit of society," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

